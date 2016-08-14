Kathy Lette: "The Word Autism Was a Knife To My Heart."

14 Aug 2016 · 56 minutes

Kathy Lette: "The Word Autism Was a Knife To My Heart."
To many, she's considered a fast-talking Aussie who created Puberty Blues. But when you dig a little deeper, you realise that author Kathy Lette is so much more than the vivacious outfits she wears. For most of her public life, she kept quiet about the fact that her eldest son Jules had autism. But in 2012, after unintentionally writing about it in The Boy Who Fell to Earth, Kathy realised that it was better to shine a light into a dark corner then just leave it in the dark. And that's exactly what she has been doing ever since.

