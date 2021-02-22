Over the past two decades, Kate Langbroek's life has changed dramatically. Some of that change has been because of choices she’s made - like having 4 kids in 5 years, or deciding to quit her high profile, massively well-paid radio job alongside Dave “Hughesy” Hughes to move to Italy...in the midst of a global pandemic.

But other things that have thrown her world into chaos have been things that blindsided her. On this episode of No Filter, she opens up about all of it.

With thanks to Kate Langbroek.

Find her book, Ciao Bella! here.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

