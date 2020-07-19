The One Thing Julia Gillard Wished She’d Done Differently

Julia Gillard has been busy this year. Very busy.

She’s written a book called ‘Women and Leadership’ with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala where they speak to 8 female leaders including Jacinda Ardern and Hilary Clinton about the impact of gender on the treatment of leaders.

She's also the host of 'A Podcast of One's Own', where she leads thoughtful but fun discussions with well-known female (and some male) leaders from different industries around the world.

Plus, she’s the Chair of Beyond Blue - a role which she's held since 2017.

And like most of us at the moment, she’s caring for her family in the midst of a global pandemic.

In this conversation, Julia explains how she handled the daily criticism about the way she dressed and looked while she was Prime Minister and the one thing she wishes she'd done differently.

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Guest: Julia Gillard

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff