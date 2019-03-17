Josh & Sean: A Most Unexpected Love Story

no filter

17 Mar 2019 · 58 minutes

Josh & Sean: A Most Unexpected Love Story
Back
play Episode

When Josh and Sean Szeps met they knew instantly they'd found "the one." How did they know? Because Josh insulted Sean.

The pair met in 2011 in a dive bar in New York, moved in together in 2012, were engaged by 2013 and married in 2014. While many gay couples feel that having a relationship and a family is difficult, for Sean and Josh they felt they were always in the right place at the right time. Gay marriage became legal in the US just as they were considering getting married, the price of IVF started to come down just as they were wondering whether they should start a family. And when they decided that surrogacy was the way they wanted to go, the approval process was fast.

In 2017 their twins, Stella and Cooper were born in America. The product of Josh's sperm and an egg donated by a female member of Sean's family.

They've now moved to Australia and are raising their twins here. They join Mia to share their story...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guests Josh and Sean Szeps

Listen to Sean on The Baby Bubble here:

Go and see Josh's comedy show #youtoo: why social media is ruining everything - tickets at comedyfestival.com.au.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???