Josh & Sean: A Most Unexpected Love Story

When Josh and Sean Szeps met they knew instantly they'd found "the one." How did they know? Because Josh insulted Sean.

The pair met in 2011 in a dive bar in New York, moved in together in 2012, were engaged by 2013 and married in 2014. While many gay couples feel that having a relationship and a family is difficult, for Sean and Josh they felt they were always in the right place at the right time. Gay marriage became legal in the US just as they were considering getting married, the price of IVF started to come down just as they were wondering whether they should start a family. And when they decided that surrogacy was the way they wanted to go, the approval process was fast.

In 2017 their twins, Stella and Cooper were born in America. The product of Josh's sperm and an egg donated by a female member of Sean's family.

They've now moved to Australia and are raising their twins here. They join Mia to share their story...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guests Josh and Sean Szeps

Listen to Sean on The Baby Bubble here:

Go and see Josh's comedy show #youtoo: why social media is ruining everything - tickets at comedyfestival.com.au.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.