Jodi Picoult: the Woman Behind the Novels

If you had written 23 novels - and had nine of them debut at number one on the New York Times bestseller list - would you still reply to every fan email you received and every tweet that popped up in your notifications list? Probably not, but for American author Jodi Picoult, she wouldn't have it any other way. She joins Mia Freedman to talk about her new book, Small Great Things, biases, living in a bubble and the incredible moment her son came out to her. It's the perfect holiday listen.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Jodi Picoult. Buy her new novel Small Great Things at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network