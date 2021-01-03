What Life As A Twin Is Actually Like

What Life As A Twin Is Actually Like
Over the next 3 weeks on No Filter, we'll be bringing you a special series on sisterhood, made possible by Frozen The Musical.

Clare and Jessie Stephens are twin sisters, who both work at Mamamia.

Clare is the Editor in Chief of the website, and Jessie is one of the hosts of Mamamia Out Loud, host of True Crime Conversations, and the Assistant Head of Content.

She's also dating Mia's son.

In this episode, Mia asks Jessie & Clare about how their twin relationship works and what it's like to work with your sister on a daily basis.

You can read Jessie's work here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/jessie-stephens-2/

And Clare's work here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/clare-stephens/

Listen to Jessie on Mamamia Outloud here - https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

And True Crime Conversations here - https://omny.fm/shows/true-crime-conversations/playlists/true-crime-conversations

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guests: Jessie & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

