Urzila Carlson’s life has been anything but ordinary. She grew up in South Africa, migrated to New Zealand in her late 20s, and didn’t decide to become a comedian until she was 32. And now she’s a star, hosting The Masked Singer and appearing regularly on Have You Been Paying Attention.

She and her wife Julie have two kids, and on this episode of No Filter, we discuss everything from hot flushes to the jokes she chooses not to tell.

