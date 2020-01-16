Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

no filter

17 hours ago · 33 minutes

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us
Back
play Episode

Season 2 of Tiddas 4 Tiddas launches today, so we are popping into your feed to share the first episode! 

Today is January 26th and if you've ever wondered why this day causes so much controversy, or how it can affect Indigenous Australians, this episode is a must-listen.

Kamilaroi and Dunghutti woman, Marlee Silva, is joined by her sister Keely, to discuss what the day means to them, why they have handled it differently each year and what they want to see for the day in the future.

Subscribe to Tiddas 4 Tiddas here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/tiddas-4-tiddas/

More Episodes

Marlee & Keely Silva: What January 26 Means To Us

33 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Ondine Sherman Wants To Change The Way People See Animal Rights

44 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

50 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Best Of: Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching

68 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Best Of: Angela Bishop's Life Imploded

54 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Best Of: When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

73 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Best Of: The Story Of Marian Keyes

64 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Best Of: How To Spot A Digital Addiction In Your Family

64 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2020

Best Of: How Emotional Labour Makes Women Feel Exhausted

43 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Actress Elsa Pataky Is Officially Sexier Than Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

43 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???