Jacqui Lambie Is Not Your Average Politician

A housing commission background. A single mum of two children. A son addicted to ice, and a time - a dark time - that she wanted to end it all. Senator Jacqui Lambie knows a lot about the underdog. But behind the bolshy exterior is a woman who is surprisingly reasonable. The fierce Tasmanian independent has seen and been through a lot over the years, and she’s not afraid to talk about it. From that heated TV argument with Yassmin Abdel-Magied, to examining her love life and everything in between, this is a rare glimpse into the mind of a woman who believes more in fight than flight.

If this interview has affected you, there is 24/7 support available, and we would encourage you to seek help:

Lifeline 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 www.suicidecallbackservice.org.au

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78 www.mensline.org.au

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Jacqui Lambie

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network