It was a child star factory that catapulted Dannii Minogue and Tina Arena onto the world stage and created the country’s first-ever teen heartthrobs. But to a generation of Australians, Young Talent Time was much more than a TV show. Join Johnny Young and the cast as they journey through the highlights of a glittering moment in Australian TV history- into the spandex-wearing, mullet-sporting musical spectacular of the 1970s and 80s.

