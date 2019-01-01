News
Introducing Extraordinary Stories: Young Talent Time

It was a child star factory that catapulted Dannii Minogue and Tina Arena onto the world stage and created the country’s first-ever teen heartthrobs. But to a generation of Australians, Young Talent Time was much more than a TV show. Join Johnny Young and the cast as they journey through the highlights of a glittering moment in Australian TV history- into the spandex-wearing, mullet-sporting musical spectacular of the 1970s and 80s.

This is the first episode of Extraordinary Stories: Young Talent Time, Australia's Child Star Factory. Episodes two and onwards, and all past seasons of Extraordinary Stories are available to stream now, exclusively to MPlus subscribers.

To subscribe to MPlus and find out more head to www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/extraordinary-stories/

