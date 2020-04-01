How Are You Doing? A Check In With Turia Pitt

Today, I’m Skyping with Turia Pitt- mining engineer, athlete, motivational speaker, author, mother and bloody legend. I wanted to ask her about how to cope with adversity and she has some sage advice.

You can listen to the other two No Filter interviews I’ve done with Turia HERE and HERE.

And you can buy her books and courses HERE.

Recommendations: Tiger King, Dear Edward

Credits:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram and get her free weekly newsletter.

Guest: Turia Pitt

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait