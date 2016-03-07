'Hey Dad!' Actress, Sarah Monahan

no filter

07 Mar 2016 · 37 minutes

'Hey Dad!' Actress, Sarah Monahan
The Hey Dad! child star blew the whistle on her TV dad.

Robert Hughes, who played her father on the popular Australian TV show, was found guilty of repeatedly molesting her over a period of many years.

Hughes was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years and nine months jail. But now, he's appealing for a second time.

Monahan details the moment she 'snapped', facing Hughes in court, and why she's decided to never become a mother herself.


Show notes

Your host is Mia Freedman

With thanks to Sarah Monahan. Her memoir, Allegedly, is out now through New Holland publishers.

Contact the show via facebook, via twitter, @mamamiapodcasts or email [email protected]

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network

