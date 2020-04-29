Search

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Dr Norman Swan

12 hours ago · 27 minutes

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Dr Norman Swan
Today, I’m Skyping with Dr Norman Swan, who's become one of Australia's most well known faces during the COVID19 crisis. 

Every night, he's been on our televisions keeping us up to date with the latest science on the pandemic, with his gentle Scottish accent and no nonsense warmth. His podcast Coronacast has become a daily must listen.

So, what's it like with everyone listening to everything you say about a life or death situation? How has he been coping with the pressure? 

Credits

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly newsletter here. 

Guest: Amanda Gordon 

Producer: Luca Lavigne 

Editor: Bridget Northeast

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

