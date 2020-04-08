How Are You Doing? A Check In With Osher Gunsberg

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Osher Gunsberg
Today, I’m Skyping with Osher Gunsberg: TV host, podcast, author, mental health advocate and new dad.

He and his partner Audrey recently had a baby called Wolfie and now they’re a family of four along with Audrey’s teenage daughter from a previous marriage. Osher had been three weeks into shooting the new season of the Bachelor when the decision was taken to close down production ,clear out the bachelor mansion and send everyone home.

I asked him about that, about life as a new dad and about anxiety.

You can listen to the other two No Filter interviews I’ve done with Osher  HERE and HERE.

And you can listen to his podcast HERE.

And if you’re suffering from anxiety and need some support, check out our online anxiety course with psychologist Amanda Gordon here.

Credits:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly newsletter here. 

Guest: Osher Gunsberg

Producer: Luca Lavigne 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

