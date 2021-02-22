Picture this: You get a job that you didn’t apply for. You only have to do it for a year...but

here’s the catch - the whole country is watching you as you figure out how to do it.

There’s no job description, no money, no real guidance, and no help from the people who gave it to

you. And the job? Well, it’s essentially about your life, and what you’ve been through.

That is the job of Australian of the Year Recipient, Grace Tame.

Grace Tame

Mia Freedman

Elissa Ratliff

Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading or listening to our content, you're helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read.

