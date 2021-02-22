If you looked at Madeleine West’s Instagram 5 years ago, you would have easily presumed that she had the perfect life. She lived in a fabulous house in Melbourne with her partner, a famous celebrity chef, and her six children.

She was often on our TV Screens in Neighbours, Satisfaction, and Playing For Keeps. She practiced Yoga and drank green smoothies. And then one day, Madeleine decided to blow it all up.

In fact, you might say she hit restart.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Madeleine West. Restart launches at the end of January. Keep an ear out.

