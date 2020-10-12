BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss
We're dropping into your feed today on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day to share an episode of Get Me Pregnant that may resonate with you.

This episode covers the difficult and emotional topic of miscarriage. 

Dr. Manuela Toledo is here to talk us through the facts including why miscarriage occurs and whether it affects your chances of future pregnancy.

And Dr. Anne Coffey shares her personal experience with miscarriage and her advice on how to get the support you need during this difficult time

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

CREDITS: 

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett 

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr. Anne Coffey, Fertility Specialist, Queensland Fertility Group & Dr. Manuela Toledo, Fertility Specialist at Melbourne IVF.

SUPPORT

Pink Elephants Support Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/pinkelephantssupport/

Sands https://www.sands.org.au/

Bears of Hope https://www.bearsofhope.org.au/

Most fertility clinics provide counselling services as part of your treatment, so don't be afraid to enquire after those services. Otherwise your local GP can also refer you to a counsellor with grief and loss experience. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find more shows here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

