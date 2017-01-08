Georgie Stone, the Teen Who Changed Gender

Kids say some funny things sometimes. So when two-year-old Georgie Stone said 'Mum, I want a vagina', it seemed like an innocent, cute kid comment. And Mum barely blinked.

But Georgie knew already that she was born in the wrong body. That she was transgender. And as the years unfolded, it became apparent. In 2015 - at just 15 years old - Georgie publicly came out as transgender. She did so to advocate for other trans kids not just in the media... but in the legal system, where delays in processes can mean a world of difference during puberty.

This is the story of an open trans teen, her family, her friends, her brave and open decision to say 'this is me'. It's the story of a teenager battling prejudice, bullying and even legal hurdles to become a remarkable young woman.

With thanks to special guests Georgie and Rebekah Stone. Find out more about their website, Transcend here.

