Journalist, mother and former Today Show Newsreader, Georgie Gardner has worked on every commercial news station in Australia.

For the past 7 years, she's been setting her alarm for 3am as the Breakfast news reader. But a year ago, she resigned. Something had to give.

Today proves again why I call her "Gold Standard" Georgie. She talks about why TV can be a brutal industry, why she decided to leave the Today show, and her upbringinging, which wasn't always easy.

The show is hosted by Mia Freedman

Thanks to Georgie Gardner

The program is researched by Elissa Ratliff and produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network