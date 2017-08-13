George McEncroe is Sick of Women Feeling Unsafe in Cars

Last year, George McEncroe had an epiphany. The single mum of four teenagers applied, twice, to be an Uber driver, but something didn't feel right about it. At the same time, her eldest daughter and her friends were walking home from parties because they didn't feel safe in either taxis or ride-share cars. "I wish there was a female-only ridesharing service," she thought.



So she decided to make one. As you do. And after a few all- night planning sessions, untold amounts of hard work, throwing in her life savings and convincing family and friends to invest in her ambitious lady startup idea - Shebah was born.

Over the past twelve months, the former teacher, radio host and comedian has built a business that benefits women in more ways than getting them from A to B.

Because smart women with drive can achieve anything.

