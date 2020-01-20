Best Of: Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching

2 days ago · 68 minutes

Best Of: Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching
Welcome to our summer series where we play you some of our favourite episodes that you might have missed or might want to revisit. 

When Gabbie Stroud shut the door on her primary school classroom in 2014, she knew that she was leaving teaching forever. Between the growing curriculum, demanding parents and standardised tests like Naplan, Gabbie had begun to see her role not as a teacher, but as a data analyst.

Now Gabbie has written a memoir, Teacher, which tells her story: How she came to teaching, what our kids need from their teachers - and what finally broke her.

The regular season of No Filter returns Jan 20th 2020

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Gabbie Stroud.

Buy her book Teacher here

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Email: [email protected]

