Five Kids, Three Dads: How Mandy Nolan Blended Her Family

Mandy Nolan has five kids to three different dads. Two of them she married and one was her defacto partner for many years.

This is a woman who knows a lot about blending a family. And blending it again in a different way. And then again.

The thing with blending though is that once you mix lives together, you can’t un-blend them. Once connected, the bonds Mandy and five kids have with all of their fathers and father figures are there for life in different ways.

Mandy is the host of our new podcast about surviving separation and divorce….it’s called The Split and she sat down with Mia to talk about how to have a good breakup and how she manages to juggle the relationships she has with all her children’s fathers...

