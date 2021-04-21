Introducing our new show Extraordinary Stories. If you like what you hear, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus

In a chaotic Sydney share-house in the Spring of 1972, a disheveled actor was lying naked on the fraying couch of an inner-city living room. The woman who had paid Jack Thompson $400 was wondering if the actor’s left hand was really big enough to cover his modesty and get her history-making magazine past the conservative censors who’d decide if it would make it to newsagent shelves. The Editor? Ita Buttrose. The magazine? Cleo.

On this first episode of Extraordinary Stories: Magazine Queens, Australian icon Ita Buttrose, historian Bridgette Griffin-Foley and others who lived through it take us back to the birth of a sensation: Australia’s Cleo Magazine.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Ita Buttrose and Bridget Griffen-Foley

Find out more about Extraordinary Stories here: https://omny.fm/shows/extraordinary-stories/playlists/extraordinary-stories

Find out more about MPlus at www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.