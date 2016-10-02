Everyone Needs a Friend Like Tracy Bevan

no filter

02 Oct 2016 · 55 minutes

Everyone Needs a Friend Like Tracy Bevan
This is not an interview about breast cancer. This is an interview about an extraordinary friendship between two hilarious women. Tracy Bevan lost her best friend, Jane McGrath to breast cancer, but that’s not what defined their connection. Their relationship went to the darkest places you can imagine and then lifted them higher than they thought possible, over and over. It’s a friendship that has transcended death in the most surprising way.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Tracy and Millie Bevan. Find out more about the McGrath foundation here.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

And brought to you by Virgin Australia.

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

