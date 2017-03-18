Being chronically sick turned Sylvia Freedman into a warrior for other women.

no filter

18 Mar 2017 · 52 minutes

Being chronically sick turned Sylvia Freedman into a warrior for other women.
Back
play Episode

Syl Freedman had no idea what the hell was wrong with her. At 21, she wasn't in a good way. Decrepid immune system; in and out of hospital; and period pain so crippling she sometimes blacked out. After thinking herself to simpy be 'unlucky' her entire life, she hit a turning point: she was diagnosed with endometriosis, a silent disease affecting 1 in 10 women. Never heard of it? Neither had Syl. So she went searching for information... and discovered there wasn't a whole a lot.

Now 26, Syl, Mia's cousin, along with her mum, Mia's Aunt Lesley, have co-founded Endoactive - an organisation that gives voice to the hundreds of thousands of women with endo worldwide. Syl speaks to her cousin Mia about the intimate details of her struggles with endo - everything from sexual limitations to egg freezing - as well as the bigger issues... namely, her fight against Bauer to legalise drug treatment for Endo in Australia.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Syl Freedman.

You can learn more about Syl's organisation, Endoactive, on their Facebook page.

Find any book mentioned on this podcast, or any of our other's, at apple.co/mamamia.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

Tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

Join the conversation on Facebook.

Leave us a message on the pod-phone - 02 8999 9386

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

Telstra brings you the magic of technology with Smart Home, a clever little app that lets you manage your home from anywhere. 

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???