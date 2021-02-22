Emma Watkins grew up wanting to be a ballerina. She’d watched dancers all her life on the TV, and on The Wiggles. But then she got injured, and that dream? Well, it went out the window.

So she went in search of something more, and little did she know that something more would see her become the first female Wiggle.

On this episode of No Filter we talk about everything from the backlash she faced at the announcement, her Endometriosis diagnosis, and what it’s really like to be one of the most recognised children’s entertainers in the country, and in fact...the world.

