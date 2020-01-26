Meghan, Diana & What Happens When Strong Women Stand Up To The Royals

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were leaving the royal family the commentary went one of two ways: how very dare they and good on them.

But so much of the vitriol was aimed at Meghan and if we look back at history, it tells a chilling tale of what happens to women when they don't fit the perceived idea of what a “princess” should be.



In this episode, Mia is joined by journalist, author and broadcaster Dr Julia Baird, who along with having a PHD in history and a book on how female politicians are perceived in the media, has trawled the royal archives to write the biography of Queen Victoria.



She joins Mia here to talk about Meghan and Harry, women who flip the royal script and why the world has a problem with women in power.

