Donald Trump, Sex Tapes and WTF America

Mia Freedman has a new hobby. It's not knitting, or even sport. It’s American politics. Actually, that’s a lie. It’s Donald Trump… and how much she hates him. He’s a name caller. He makes fun of people with disabilities, of grieving mothers who have lost their soldier sons, of women. Soooo many women. So she decided to invite Amelia Lester, the former Managing Editor of the New Yorker, on to talk Trump.

