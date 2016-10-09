Donald Trump, Sex Tapes and WTF America

Mia Freedman has a new hobby. It's not knitting, or even sport. It’s American politics. Actually, that’s a lie. It’s Donald Trump… and how much she hates him. He’s a name caller. He makes fun of people with disabilities, of grieving mothers who have lost their soldier sons, of women. Soooo many women. So she decided to invite Amelia Lester, the former Managing Editor of the New Yorker, on to talk Trump.
Show Notes
For more US politics try:
Slate's TrumpCast
Follow: Jon Favreau, Obama's speechwriter, on Twitter
Your host is Mia Freedman.
With thanks to The Good Weekend Editor, Amelia Lester
This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Luca Lavigne
CONTACT US
Suggest a guest via: [email protected]
tweet us @mamamiapodcasts
or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network