09 Jul 2017 · 46 minutes

Debbie Malone is a Psychic Investigator
Debbie Malone says she 'saw dead people' as a child but found a way to shut them out. Then, after experiencing six near-death experiences in 1992, she began to reconnect to the spirit world and decided to put her visions to use. Now she works with the police as a psychic medium who can be used to pick up information that may provide new lines of inquiry in an unsolved crime... Whether you're a believer or a sceptic, Mia's conversation with Debbie is fascinating and strange. 

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Debbie Malone

Debbie Malone is the author of Clues from Beyond: True crime stories from Australia’s #1 Psychic detective (Rockpool Publishing $29.99), now available at all good book stores and apple.co/mamamia, and this is where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

The Executive Producer of podcasts is Monique Bowley

