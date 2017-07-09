Debbie Malone is a Psychic Investigator

Debbie Malone says she 'saw dead people' as a child but found a way to shut them out. Then, after experiencing six near-death experiences in 1992, she began to reconnect to the spirit world and decided to put her visions to use. Now she works with the police as a psychic medium who can be used to pick up information that may provide new lines of inquiry in an unsolved crime... Whether you're a believer or a sceptic, Mia's conversation with Debbie is fascinating and strange.

Debbie Malone is the author of Clues from Beyond: True crime stories from Australia's #1 Psychic detective (Rockpool Publishing $29.99)

