20 Aug 2017 · 54 minutes

David Gillespie Knows How to Spot a Psychopath
When you think of a psychopath, you probably imagine someone like serial killer Ivan Milat. But according to David Gillespie, it's more likely to be your boss or your grandma. Five to 10 per cent of the population qualify as psychopathic, and the rate can be as high as 20 percent among corporate leaders and politicians. So how do you spot them? What do you do if you have to work for or with them, or better yet, date them? Grab a cup of tea and get ready to go ‘OH MY GOD’...

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest David Gillespie. 

Find Taming Toxic People: The Science of Identifying and Dealing with Psychopaths at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

You can buy Mia's book, Work Strife Balance, or any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

