This week on No Filter, we’re proud to introduce Narelda Jacobs as our guest host.

Kirli Saunders is a storyteller, poet, artist, and teacher by trade. She’s published three books, with another two to be released this year. Written two plays. And creates incredible artwork that also integrates her poetry. A proud Gunai Woman, Kirli advocates for racial equality, LGBTIQA+ rights, and she was the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year (2020). And, as you’re about to find out, there’s something about Kirli that feels like a big warm hug. To be in her presence is a true gift...

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Kirli Saunders https://kirlisaunders.com/books/

CREDITS:

Host: Narelda Jacobs

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff & Gia Moylan

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading or listening to our content, you're helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We're currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000.

