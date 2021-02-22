Why Daisy Turnbull Loves Taking A Risk

Resilience is one of the biggest buzz-words right now. Everybody wants to be more resilient yet anxiety and depression in young children has hit an all time high.



Daisy Turnbull knows this all too well.

The author, mother of two, and director of wellbeing at St Catherine's has researched different parenting styles extensively and one thing is clear. The rise of helicopter parents, who are protecting their kids from risk is leaving us with a bubble wrapped generation.



So what can we do as parents? And what does it mean to be a good mother?

She chats to Mia about parenting and the surprising link between risk-taking and resilience.

THE END BITS:

Daisy's book: 50 Risks To Take With Your Kids



Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

