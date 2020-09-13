Search

RBG, Hillary & Trump

12 hours ago

As if 2020 hasn't already been enough, over the weekend we learnt that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist icon and Associate Justice of the American Supreme Court, had passed away.

With the US election only 40 days away, stakes have never been higher.

Curtis Sittenfeld is an American novelist best known for her fictional retellings of the lives of First Ladies such as Hillary Clinton in Rodham and Laura Bush in American Wife.

She's also one of Mia Freedman's favourite authors, which is why Mia was so excited to sit down with Curtis to discuss what the heck is going on in America right now...

The End Bits

You can buy Rodham here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/oEQJO.

Pre-order Curtis' new book, Help Yourself, here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/RvJEN

To listen to the podcast by Slate that Curtis mentioned, head here -https://slate.com/podcasts/amicus.

To watch the documentary Hillary, click here -https://www.hulu.com/series/hillary-793891ec-5bb7-4200-ba93-e3629532d670

If you're interested in reading Chasing Hillary by Amy Chozick, you can find it here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/59OBn. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guest: Curtis Sittenfeld

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

