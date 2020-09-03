Search

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

20 hours ago · 29 minutes

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future
Just a heads up, this is a conversation about domestic and family violence. If you or someone you love needs help, please call 1800 Respect. 

This week, No Filter is partnering with Commonwealth Bank's Next Chapter program to raise awareness of financial and family violence.

In this episode, Mia Freedman talks to Courtney Ugle, a proud Noongar woman and AFL player. Courtney is trying to live the best life she can, given the dramatic circumstances she grew up in. 

This episode of No Filter was made possible by Commonwealth Bank's Next Chapter program.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We're listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guest: Courtney Ugle

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Disclaimer: According to a June 2020 community attitudes survey of over 10,000 Australians about financial abuse, commissioned by Commonwealth Bank of Australia and conducted by YouGov.

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

