no filter

a day ago · 43 minutes

Constance Hall Has Had One Hell Of A Year
2020 has been a terrible year for so many people, but Constance Hall? It’s been tougher than most. The business owner, mum of seven, and social media star has spent the better half of this year in a hospital caring for her husband Denim Cooke. 

Denim was involved in a very bad motorcycle accident in August. And for a while there, it looked like Constance had lost her soulmate...

Con has a lot on her plate at the moment, so we were very grateful she took the time to share her story.  

Follow Constance on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/mrsconstancehall/?hl=en 

And subscribe to Lady Startup Stories to hear the second part of her interview: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/lady-startup/ 

Listen to Mia's first interview with Constance here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/constance-hall-really-is-a-queen/ 

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Constance Hall

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

 

