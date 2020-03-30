How Are You Doing? A Check In With Alison Brahe-Daddo

a day ago · 21 minutes

How Are You Doing? A Check In With Alison Brahe-Daddo
Today, I’m Skyping with Alison Brahe-Daddo - the iconic Australian model who married the iconic Australian TV host, Cameron Daddo, moved to LA, had three children and then moved back home a couple of years ago to start again. Again. 

Here's my first No Filter interview with Alison ‘The Original Aussie Supermodel’ and my interview with Cameron Daddo.

And the podcast they do together called Seperate Bathrooms.

Credits:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram and get her free weekly newsletter. 

Guest: Alison Brahe - Daddo

Producer: Luca Lavigne 

Editor: Elise Cooper

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

 

