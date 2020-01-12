Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

4 days ago

Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million
Celeste Barber became the unexpected face of the bushfire relief effort. 

An attempt to raise $20,000 for the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund turned into the biggest fundraising effort Facebook had ever seen, totaling over $51million.

So, we thought we'd take a look back at the chat Mia had with Celeste about her long rise to 'overnight success' and find out more about the woman who accidentally raised $51million. 

Find Celeste Barber on Instagram here... https://www.instagram.com/celestebarber/

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Celeste Barber

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

