Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

Celeste Barber became the unexpected face of the bushfire relief effort.

An attempt to raise $20,000 for the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund turned into the biggest fundraising effort Facebook had ever seen, totaling over $51million.

So, we thought we'd take a look back at the chat Mia had with Celeste about her long rise to 'overnight success' and find out more about the woman who accidentally raised $51million.

