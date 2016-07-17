Caroline Overington: The Woman Who Healed Oprah

Not many people can say they influenced Oprah, but Caroline Overington can. The award-winning author and journalist interviewed the most famous woman in the world at her Harpo studios last year, and it did not go as expected. A woman who believes in "fake it till you make it", she has twice won Australia’s most prestigious award for journalism, the Walkley Award for Investigative Journalism; and the Sir Keith Murdoch award for Journalistic Excellence. Her latest book is the thriller, The One Who Got Away, a bestseller that critics are saying rivals Gone Girl, but as she tells Mia Freedman, nothing compares to the hairy experience of raising 18-month old twins in New York.

