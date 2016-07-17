Caroline Overington: The Woman Who Healed Oprah

17 Jul 2016 · 60 minutes

Caroline Overington: The Woman Who Healed Oprah
Not many people can say they influenced Oprah, but Caroline Overington can. The award-winning author and journalist interviewed the most famous woman in the world at her Harpo studios last year, and it did not go as expected. A woman who believes in "fake it till you make it", she has twice won Australia’s most prestigious award for journalism, the Walkley Award for Investigative Journalism; and the Sir Keith Murdoch award for Journalistic Excellence. Her latest book is the thriller, The One Who Got Away, a bestseller that critics are saying rivals Gone Girl, but as she tells Mia Freedman, nothing compares to the hairy experience of raising 18-month old twins in New York. 

Show Notes

Your host was Mia Freedman

With thanks to Caroline Overington.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff.

This show proudly supports Rize Up, a wonderful grass roots community organisation who help to provide the comforts of home to women and children fleeing from family violence. Find out more here.

