BONUS Ep: Discovering you have the breast cancer gene.

This week on No Filter - we bring you a bonus episode in honour of breast cancer awareness month.

Amanda Mcleod is an intern at Mamamia. She also has the BRCA1 genetic mutation. After watching her grandmother die of breast cancer, and her mother battle it twice, she made the decision to have a double mastectomy.

Amanda opened up to Podcast Director Monique Bowley about the mental process, the surgery, and the moment she overhead a stranger comment on her "bad boob job".

Show notes

Thanks for listening to the No Filter Podcast series.

To support breast cancer awareness month visit the National Breast Cancer foundation on www.nbcf.org.au

Subscribe in itunes for more episodes.

This special bonus episode of the podcast was hosted and produced by Monique Bowley.

You can find out more about this Podcast on the Mamamia Podcast Networks :

facebook page, or contact the show via twitter, @mamamiapodcasts, or by emailing podcast@mamamia.com.au