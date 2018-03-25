Blanche d'Alpuget Spent 25 Years Longing For Bob Hawke

no filter

25 Mar 2018 · 51 minutes

Blanche d'Alpuget Spent 25 Years Longing For Bob Hawke
Back
play Episode

Blanche d’Alpuget has spent 62 of her 74 years exploring lust, longing and a lifelong quest for love.

It was 1970 in Jakarta when a then married Blanche met a then married Robert Hawke. She thought his name was Robin. Little did she knew he would go on to become the great love of her life.

Six years later, in 1976, she met Robert again. Their affair began and continued on and off until 1995 when they married.

In person, Blanche is extraordinarily beautiful down-to-earth, quick to laugh, searingly honest and still madly in love with the man who has - along with her career and her son - been the big love of her life. She joins Mia to talk about Bob, love and her new book On Lust and Longing…

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Blanche d'Alpuget

Buy Blanche's book at apple.co/mamamia or here.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

No filter is presented to you by Clinique, Allergy Tested. 100% Fragrance Free.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

Want to win some skin care goodies? Head to www.mamamia.com.au/nofilterfeedback to tell us what you think.

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???