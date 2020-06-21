Search

Bikram: Yogi. Guru. Predator.

13 hours ago · 44 minutes

Bikram: Yogi. Guru. Predator.
* This interview was recorded in January 2020. 

Bikram: Yogi. Guru. Predator. has been one of the big documentary series on Netflix over the last few years. It tells the story of legendary yoga instructor Bikram Choudhury, and the very unyogic way he treated his followers. 

Did you know it was made by Academy-Award winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner? 

Eva went to America nearly ten years ago after making films in Australia and always struggling to find the finance for them. Mia and Eva go into how Bikram was made, what Bikram is doing now, and how he hasn't yet been punished for his many crimes. 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

Guest: Eva Orner 

Technical Producer: Bridget Northeast and Ian Camilleri  

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

