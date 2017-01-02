Jane McGrath's Legacy is More Than Just Pink

As our Australian Cricketers turn the SCG into a blushing meadow for the Pink Test, it's a reminder of Jane McGrath's legacy. The mother of two, and wife to cricket fast bowler Glenn McGrath formed a foundation that has changed lives. But she also forged a friendship like no other. This is not a story about breast cancer, it's the story of Jane McGrath and her hilarious best friend, Tracy Bevan. Their relationship went to the darkest places you can imagine and then lifted them higher than they thought possible, over and over. It’s a story of how far you will go for your best friend.

This episode was first published in September 2016.

Show Notes