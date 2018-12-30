Best Of: A Conversation With Richard Fidler

Welcome to the No Filter summer series, where we look back at some of our most popular interviews over the 3 years. First up? The man known for his conversations, Richard Fidler...
Richard Fidler doesn’t like to be interviewed. But he does like interviewing other people. He records up to 300 Conversations a year as the host of Conversations on ABC radio. But he very rarely gets interviewed himself.
So when Mia asked him onto my podcast a few years ago, he was a little hesitant. But, ever the professional - he let her pick his brains about what goes into making the perfect interview. His time in the Doug Anthony Allstars, life as a parent and his best advice...
Here’s the interview king, Richard Fidler…
This interview was originally published in September 2016.
