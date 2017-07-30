Model Bec Craven Caught a Cold and Then Needed a Heart Transplant

no filter

30 Jul 2017 · 41 minutes

Model Bec Craven Caught a Cold and Then Needed a Heart Transplant
Back
play Episode

You’re 24, you’re on holidays with your mates in Bali, and you catch a cold. It’s nothing to write home about. Probably just a bug that was going around. But then you get home. And you’ve still got this cold. You can’t shake it. So you go to the doctors, and they tell you you’ve actually got pneumonia. So you take the drugs, and you hope you get better. Four months later, you collapse. You go to the hospital. And you are told that at 24, you have heart failure and that you will need a heart transplant. It sounds like a plot out of a Hollywood film. But for Gold Coast model Bec Craven, it quickly became her reality.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Bec Craven.

If you have been inspired by Bec’s story and want to register your organs so that you can help someone else, head to donatelife.gov.au

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

The Executive Producer of podcasts is Monique Bowley.

You can buy Mia's book, Work Strife Balance, or any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???