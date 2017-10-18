Andy Gourley Keeps Our Kids Safe At Night

no filter

18 Oct 2017 · 36 minutes

Andy Gourley Keeps Our Kids Safe At Night
Back
play Episode

Andy Gourley is a 47-year-old pastor, former accountant, skateboarding fan and the founder of Red Frogs, a volunteer group providing support and a positive peer presence to large groups of young people.

Nowhere is that more important than at schoolies. 

Every year, since 1997, Andy and his team have travelled to the Gold Coast to help partying teens stay out of trouble. 

So where did it start? What are the best tips for parents sending their kids off to schoolies? And what's this got to do with red frogs?

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Andy Gourley

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

 

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

This episode of No Filter was brought to you by ALLEN’S and its iconic Red Frog lolly. ALLEN’S is a proud partner of Red Frogs Australia, a support network which uses the simple act of sharing a Red Frog lolly as an icebreaker to share a smile, start a conversation and encourage young adults to make positive life choices.

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???