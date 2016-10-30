Andrew Denton On Leaving Life Gently

You can’t cure death. But you can try and make it kinder. And that is what Andrew Denton plans on doing for many chronically ill Australians. The iconic journalist and former host of Enough Rope has made it his mission to understand voluntary euthanasia since the death of his own father. Denton's created a podcast called Better Off Dead, and now he’s using his profile to make changes in government. It’s a conversation that Mia didn’t want to have. But now, she’s glad she did.

Show Notes