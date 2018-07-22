Amy Molloy Was Widowed At 23

Amy Molloy has lived a big life.

She’s survived anorexia, was widowed at 23, divorced her second husband in her late 20’s, forged a new career, married for the third time and has had two babies. And she’s only 33.

Amy has written a book about her life so far, called The World Is A Nice Place, and she joins Mia to talk about why, after so much hardship, she's filled with hope….

