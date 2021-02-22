Amani Haydar was five months pregnant and excitedly preparing to become a mother for the first time. But on an ordinary day, Amani’s life changed to a degree she never thought possible. She answered a phone call that sliced everything she thought she knew about her parents, about relationships, about marriage, about love and about her own future - into two very different parts: before and after.

Amani has since written a book about her experience called The Mother Wound, and she joins Mia now to share her powerful story.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that support is available. Call the National Sexual Assault and Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service, 1800 RESPECT, on 1800 737 732. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Amani Haydar

Find her book, The Mother Wound here.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

