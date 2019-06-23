The Private Life Of Amanda Keller

Amanda Keller has been on our screens and in our ears for over 30 years.

She’s done everything from host breakfast radio with Andrew Denton, and now Brendan Jones, to stick her head out of a submarine on national TV as a presenter on Beyond 2000. She’s made people laugh and think for three decades and now, because of that, Amanda Keller is nominated for a Gold Logie. The shining star of awards in Australia.

But behind those laughs, has been a very private home life.

And she joins Mia now to talk about all of it. The highs, the lows and the bits that make life great.

