Aly Raisman Is Not “A Little Girl Dancing”. She Is Fierce

Aly Raisman is one of the most famous, successful and popular gymnasts in the world. She's a six time olympic medalist and captained the gold medal winning US team in both 2012 and 2016. She’s also one of 250 young girls who was abused by the Doctor of the American Gymnastics team, Larry Nassar. She talks to Mia about her experience and how she’s advocating for change...

